Rosgeo plans to explore India’s offshore zone, to supply seismic equipment to India

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s geological holding Rosgeo plans to sign an agreement with India’s Srei Group later on Wednesday on the exploration of offshore fields in India and the export of seismic equipment from Russia, head of Rosgeo Sergey Gorkov told TASS. Creation of joint ventures for leasing Russian equipment is also being discussed, he added.

"We are signing an agreement with the Srei group on a wide range of activities — from deliveries of Russian-made equipment, seismic equipment to work in the Indian offshore zone and the transit zone. We are also considering the possibility of setting up companies to lease Russian equipment in India. This is important, because it is the export of Russian equipment," he said.

