SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Relations between the United States and China have become fair, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

"During my visit to Beijing in May, we established what is known as the Board of Trade, which has brought greater balance to a very lopsided relationship," he said.

"We’ve made it a fair relationship, and that’s what we want," the US leader said. "Each side has agreed to cut tariffs on 30 billion dollars of trade, and we have split up the tariffs and done it in a very fair way," he noted.

Trump added that "last night [he and Xi Jinping] sat together, and for two hours discussed much of" what is going to be focused on at a meeting on Thursday. "We talked about some of the things that we’ll be talking about right now, and I think it’ll be very productive," he said.