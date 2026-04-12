Trump expects Iran to get back to negotiations, accept all US terms

NEW YORK, April 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is convinced that Iran will ultimately return to the negotiations and accept all of Washington’s terms.

"That statement [that the US will exterminate the entire Iranian civilization] got them to the bargaining table, and they haven't left. They haven't left the bargaining table. I predict they come back and they give us everything we want. And I told my people, I want everything. I don't want 90%, I don't want 95%. I told them, I want everything," he said in an interview with Fox News, adding that "they [the Iranians] have no cards.".