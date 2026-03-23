Israeli army shells southern Lebanon with phosphorus munitions — TV

BEIRUT, March 23. /TASS/. Israeli army artillery launched white phosphorus munitions near the city of Ras al-Naqoura in southern Lebanon, Al Jadeed reported.

According to its information, phosphorus shells fell in nearby areas of Alma ash-Shaab and Ad-Doueir, sparking fires in rural areas.

Heavy clashes between Israeli special forces and Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah units are underway in the western border sector around Ras al-Naqoura. In the morning, Israeli jets carried out air raids on the settlements of Tair Harfa, Hamul, and Al Bayada.

Earlier, Hezbollah fighters carried out armed raids, using grenade launchers to target multiple deployment areas of Israeli troops and armored vehicles that had entered Lebanese territory. No information on casualties has been reported.