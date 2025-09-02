Trump earns more in cryptocurrency in one day than he did in real estate in entire life

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's family earned more than $5 bln in one day thanks to the issue of its World Liberty Financial (WLFI) cryptocurrency, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The clan's gains after the launch of trading in the WLFI token exceeded the value of all real estate owned by Trump, the newspaper said.

The trading debut was the biggest financial success for the US president's family since his inauguration, WSJ noted.

The World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency project was founded a year ago during Trump’s election campaign. He said then that it would help make "America Great Again, this time with crypto," the paper wrote.

The Trump family owns just under a quarter of all WLFI tokens. The US president himself is named an honorary co-founder of World Liberty Financial.