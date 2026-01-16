Cargo turnover at Russian seaports in 2025 down by 0.4% yoy to 884.5 mln tons

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Cargo turnover at Russian seaports in 2025 decreased by 0.4% year-on-year reaching 884.5 million tons, the Association of sea trade ports (ASOP) reported on its website.

"Cargo turnover at Russian seaports for the 12 months of 2025 decreased by 0.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching 884.5 million tons," the report states.

According to ASOP, dry cargo transshipment volume totaled 441.7 million tons (-0.2%), while liquid bulk cargo transshipment volume amounted to 442.8 million tons (-0.5%).

In 2025, the ports handled export cargo totaling 696.6 million tons (-0.6%). Import cargo transshipments amounted to 41.2 million tons (-3.9%), transit cargo - 71.5 million tons (+10.0%), and cabotage cargo - 75.2 million tons (-5.0%).