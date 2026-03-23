One person killed in attack on Radio Center in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran

RABAT, March 23. /TASS/. The AM transmitter of the Persian Gulf Radio and Television Center located in the city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran was attacked from the air, Iranian state television reported.

According to the center’s director, "the 100 kW AM transmitter was struck." As a result of the attack a security service employee was killed and another person was injured, he added. Director of the Bandar Abbas center said that "such attacks completely contradict international law."

Iranian state television reported that the Persian Gulf Radio and Television Center "has resumed broadcasting after the bombing."