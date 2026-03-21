US administration starts discussing opportunity of peace talks with Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. The US administration has started discussing an opportunity of peace talks with Iran, Axios web portal reports.

"After three weeks of war, the Trump administration has begun initial discussions on the next phase and what peace talks with Iran might look like," the news portal said, citing its source.

Washington expects that combat operations will last for two - three weeks more. "In the meantime, Trump's advisers want to start laying groundwork for diplomacy," Axios informed.

"There has been no direct contact between the US and Iran in recent days, though Egypt, Qatar and the UK have all passed messages between the two," the web portal added.