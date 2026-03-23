Putin congratulates Kim Jong Un on his re-election

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warmly congratulated Kim Jong Un on his re-election as Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, according to a congratulatory telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as Chairman of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," the document said.

According to Putin, the decision of the Supreme People’s Assembly lawmakers clearly shows unanimous public support for the North Korean leader's efforts to address the country's socio-economic challenges and defend its sovereignty and legitimate interests on the international stage.

The telegram noted that Russia and North Korea will continue to work together to further develop their strategic partnership. "We will, of course, continue our close cooperation on the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. This undoubtedly serves the fundamental interests of our peoples," Putin emphasized.

The Russian president also stressed that Moscow highly values Kim’s personal contribution to strengthening bilateral ties. "Russia highly values your personal contribution to strengthening the friendly, allied ties between our countries," he noted in a telegram to the North Korean leader.

"I wish you further success in your responsible state duties, as well as good health and well-being," Putin concluded.

At the 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, currently underway in Pyongyang, lawmakers voted to re-elect the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, as General Secretary, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim Jong Un has been the leader of North Korea since 2011. Since 2016, he has headed the State Affairs Commission, the highest organ of state power responsible for matters of state policy. His official title is Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of North Korea. Following a constitutional amendment in 2019, he was officially granted the status of head of state and Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army. Prior to this amendment, the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly was considered the nominal head of state.