Russia hopes to resume cooperation within Russia-India-China framework — ambassador

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to resume cooperation within the Russia-India-China (RIC) framework, Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said.

"We look forward to resuming cooperation within the Russia-India-China framework as one of the key mechanisms for combining the potential of the three leading powers in our shared Eurasian space," the diplomat said in a video address to the organizers and participants of the Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda international conference.

The ambassador also noted that the similarity of Russia and India’s approaches to the regional and international agenda, as well as their pursuit of foreign policy interests in mutual support, is underpinned by traditionally close bilateral cooperation, which "in keeping with the spirit of the times is systematically evolving into a new phase."