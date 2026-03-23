Situation at Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran difficult, but manageable — Likhachev

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said he told IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi that the situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, while difficult, is under control.

"The situation at Bushehr is tense, but under control. First thing this morning, we held telephone talks with IAEA Director General Grossi. We reported to him about the difficult but manageable situation at Bushehr," he said in a comment to Vesti television channel.

"Our task – we, in fact, informed about this and even asked the IAEA to get involved in this issue – is to ring all the bells now. That no risk should be allowed either for the current station, for the one under construction, or for personnel, regardless of nationality. Thus, we are in constant dialogue not only with the station, with the leadership of Iran, but also with the leadership of the IAEA," Likhachev said.

He said that strikes against nuclear power plants should not be allowed, because "there is too much fissile material both in the reactor and in the holding pools and storage facilities. This will be, I repeat, a disaster on a regional scale, everyone will regret the day he was born," he said. "Regardless of political likes and dislikes, regardless of who is on whose side. The whole region will be seriously affected."

Earlier, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Reza Najafi said that on March 17 there was an attack on the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, where more than 400 Russian specialists work, 200 meters off the operating power unit.