PM Mishustin to hold talks with Vietnam’s prime minister in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks in Moscow today with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who has arrived in Russia on an official visit.

According to the Russian government press service, the prime ministers will discuss Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in various areas, including trade, the economy, science, culture, and others. Mishustin and Pham Minh Chinh will also discuss joint projects between Moscow and Hanoi in energy, industry, transport, agriculture, and other sectors. Special attention will be paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the level of Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

A high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Russia on March 22 at Mishustin’s invitation and will remain in the country until March 25. Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang previously noted that the Vietnamese prime minister’s visit to Russia is aimed at implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy course of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralism, and diversification.