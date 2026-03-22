Kuwait’s civil aviation authority lodges protest against Iranian attacks with ICAO

TUNIS, March 22. /TASS/. Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has lodged an official protest against Iranian attacks with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"We filed an official protest with the ICAO over gross violations and attacks by Iran," the Al Jazeera television channel quoted the country’s civil aviation authority. "Iranian attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international conventions as they pose serious threats to passengers’ safety."

Kuwait’s airspace has been closed since February 28.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.