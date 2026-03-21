Consultations between the US, Ukraine dedicated to settlement issues — special envoy

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. The US delegation held constructive consultations with Ukrainian representatives on issues requiring resolution for the conflict settlement in this country, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"Today in Florida, U.S. and Ukrainian delegations held constructive meetings as part of ongoing mediation efforts, with discussions focused on narrowing and resolving remaining items to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement," he said on X.

"We welcome the continued engagement toward resolving the outstanding issues, recognizing its importance to broader global stability, and thank the President of the United States for his continued leadership in advancing the efforts," Witkoff added.

The US delegation also included, further to the US Special Envoy, Jared Kushner, White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum, and State Department Senior Policy Advisor Chris Curran, he added.