China launches CentiSpace-2 satellite group from Yellow Sea site

BEIJING, March 23. /TASS/. China launched a group of CentiSpace-2 satellites into orbit from the Haiyang launch site in the Yellow Sea (Shandong Province, East China), the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) reported.

As specified on its WeChat social media page, the launch was carried out using the Jielong-3 launch vehicle (also known as Smart Dragon-3). The launch took place on Sunday, March 22, at 23:49 Beijing time (18:49 Moscow time).

The CentiSpace spacecraft are designed to provide augmentation signal services for global navigation satellite systems from low Earth orbit.

Beijing is actively developing its national space program, creating meteorological, telecommunications, and navigation satellites, as well as technologies intended for lunar exploration. With state support, Chinese specialists are also exploring opportunities for asteroid and Mars exploration. China operates a space station in Earth orbit that is also intended for international cooperation. In 2025, China carried out 92 launches, setting a new national record.