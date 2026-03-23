Lavrov stresses unacceptability of attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, as categorically unacceptable, the Russian foreign ministry said after his phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

"Sergey Lavrov stressed the categorical unacceptability of US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr NPP, which pose inadmissible risks to the security of the Russian personnel and are fraught with catastrophic environmental consequences for absolutely all countries of the region," it said.