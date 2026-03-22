US military denies downing of F-15 fighter jet by Iran

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied reports that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down by Iranian air defenses off Iran’s coast.

"FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran. TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran," it wrote on the X platform.

The Iranian army said earlier in the day that an F-15 fighter jet had been attacked and shot down near Hormuz Island off Iran’s southern coast.