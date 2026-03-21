Standoff with Israel enters new phase after attack against Dimona

RABAT, March 22. /TASS/. The missile attack against a facility in Dimona showed vulnerability of Israel in protecting heavily fortified sites and brought the standoff in the region to a new level, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"The Israeli airspace is not protected," Ghalibaf wrote on his page in X. "The inability of Israeli regime to intercept missiles in the heavily fortified area of Dimona means entering a new phase of struggle," the speaker said.

The time has probably come for Iran "to implement the next plans prepared in advance," he added.