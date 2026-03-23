MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian diplomatic missions are actively working to recruit Latin American mercenaries for Kiev's army, former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"On the Ukrainian side, Kiev’s diplomatic missions are actively involved in recruiting foreigners to fight alongside Ukrainian forces. We have managed to prove this in our latest investigation. We interviewed a Colombian prisoner of war who was captured by our soldiers in the Zaporozhye Region. He gave a detailed account of how he was recruited in Colombia, how his documents were processed, and how he made his way to Ukraine," Prozorov said.

According to the former SBU officer, the Ukrainian consulate in Colombia and the embassy in Peru were involved in the recruitment effort, and the Colombian was promised that he would take part in volunteer work during his stay in Ukraine.