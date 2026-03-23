FACTBOX: Gasoline price surge, other key details on global market situation

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Gasoline prices for Americans have risen by more than 30% amid the armed conflict with Iran, The New York Times (NYT) reported, based on an analysis of data from the GasBuddy app.

Chinese authorities have announced a rise in retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel within the country.

Meanwhile, any country not hostile to Iran may transit the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran, Iran’s Defense Council assured the public.

TASS has compiled key facts on the situation in the energy market amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz

- Any country not hostile to Iran may transit the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran, Iran’s Defense Council stated.

- Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas are currently transiting the Strait of Hormuz along a route near the Iranian coast, Bloomberg reported, citing ship tracking data.

- Two tankers, the Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, were traveling north from the UAE coast on Monday morning, heading toward the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Larak.

- Earlier, two other Indian tankers (Shivalik and Nanda Devi), also carrying liquefied petroleum gas, passed through safely.

- On March 2, Ebrahim Jabari, Major General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to actions targeting Iran. On March 15, Tehran announced that it would resort to any means necessary, including controlling shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, to force its adversary to surrender.

Gasoline prices

- Chinese authorities announced a hike in retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel within the country, according to a statement published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China.

- The price of one ton of gasoline will increase by 1,160 yuan (about $168) and diesel fuel will surge in price by 1,115 yuan (around $161) starting March 24. After appropriate regional adjustments, a ton of gasoline will cost between 10,415 and 10,855 yuan ($1,509 to $1,573), while diesel will cost between 9,460 and 9,800 yuan ($1,371 to $1,420).

- Gasoline prices in the US have risen by more than 30% amid the armed conflict with Iran, The New York Times (NYT) reported, based on an analysis of data from the GasBuddy app.

- The newspaper notes that all the states are experiencing the consequences of the energy crisis, including the southern and southwestern states, where fuel prices were previously lowest.

- As of mid-March, gasoline prices in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas have increased by a third, and in Colorado, by 35%. The most rapid price increases were recorded in New Mexico, where gasoline prices increased by 40%.

- The Japanese government will allocate around 810 billion yen (approximately $5.1 billion) from the budget reserve fund for the current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2026) to combat rising gasoline prices, the Kyodo news agency reported.

- On March 16, the retail price of gasoline in Japan was 190.8 yen per liter ($1.2 at the current exchange rate), reaching a record high since the introduction of the current calculation methodology in 1990.

- Meanwhile, government price containment measures aimed at maintaining the retail price of gasoline at around 170 yen per liter took effect on March 19.

- Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed that the government is discussing scenarios for introducing fuel rationing, according to The Australian. At the same time, the minister noted that implementing such measures will require the introduction of a national emergency regime.

Relaxing oil quality requirements

- New Zealand authorities are going to temporarily relax oil import requirements amid the supply crisis caused by the situation in the Middle East, according to a government press release.

- The country will temporarily allow the supply of oil that meets Australian refining standards to the New Zealand market. This will give importers more flexibility.

- At least six tanker shipments of fuel to Australia have been cancelled amid the conflict in the Middle East, according to Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

Fuel savings

- The Cambodian government has issued a directive introducing measures to reduce fuel and electricity consumption for all ministries and government agencies, including at the regional level, the Khmer Times reported.

- Agency employees, in particular, are advised to limit the number of in-person meetings and long-distance travel.