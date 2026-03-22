AfD leaders calls for ending conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy

BELGRADE, March 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict should be ended through peace talks and anti-Russian sanctions are harmful for Europe, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Alice Weidel said.

"The war should be ended by means of dialogue and diplomacy, not through permanently increasing weapons supplies and sanctions. The soonest end of the war is in Germany’s interests as well as it should use this new dynamic to defend its interests: energy, trade, and stability. Sanctions have done only harm - dialogue and good relations with Russia are of key importance," she said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Politika.

According to the AfD leader, a realistic variant of a peace agreement should include security guarantees for both parties, as well as the lifting of sanctions, and the establishment of an international fund to restore territories affected by the conflict.

"A solution that takes into account security interests of all the parties and that is based on the real situation on the ground is not only possible, it is the only reasonable one that will fit into a new European stability order with Russia being a partner," she stressed.