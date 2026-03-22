Killings of Iranian leaders to have serious consequences — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The killings of Iranian leaders will have very serious consequences, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary for Vesti TV program journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The killings of Iranian leaders are the reality that the world lives in, Peskov pointed out, saying he was hopeful that this would not become normality.

"This is abnormality that has and will have very serious consequences. This cannot but have consequences," he said.

"I don’t think that anyone with common sense can predict further developments but it is clear that nothing good is happening," Peskov said.

The initial desire to change the political regime in Iran declared at the start of the military campaign against the Islamic Republic and all subsequent actions have prompted even greater unity of the Iranian people around its leadership, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Today we know together with you that at the start of this campaign, this aggression, the talk was about the desire to change the regime in Tehran, after all," Peskov recalled.

"But now one thing remains clear: each such action leads to greater unity of the people of Iran around its leadership," he said.

"We see that, unfortunately, the war [in the Middle East] has a trend towards expanding its boundaries," the Russian presidential spokesman said.