Russian security service detains entrepreneur who registered 1,000 SIM cards for Kiev

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a 34-year-old resident of Mordovia on suspicion of high treason. According to the department’s public relations center, he registered over 1,000 SIM cards and 10 virtual stations with mobile operators on instructions from the military intelligence of Ukraine.

"It was established that the entrepreneur from Saransk established confidential cooperation through the Telegram messenger with a representative of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian defense ministry. Between August and October 2025, he registered over 1,000 SIM cards and 10 virtual stations with Russian telecom operators, providing access to them for monetary compensation to handlers for remote fraud against Russian citizens, as well as for planning and carrying out subversive activities," the FSB reported.

The FSB noted that to maintain anonymity and conceal financial transactions, all funds were transferred to the perpetrator via cryptocurrency wallets he created.

The investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Mordovia has initiated a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian criminal code (high treason in the form of other assistance). The suspect has been placed in custody by court order.

Investigative actions aimed at gathering evidence to confirm his involvement in other episodes of illegal activity in the interests of the Ukrainian side are currently underway.