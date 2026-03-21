Putin congratulates heads of CIS countries, Iranian leaders on Islamic holiday of Nowruz

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the leaders of countries constituting the Commonwealth of States (CIS) and Iran on the spring holiday of Nowruz, marking the awakening of nature.

Congratulatory messages were sent to the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the leadership of Turkmenistan. The Kremlin noted the high level of bilateral relations and expressed confidence that ties will continue to develop.

Putin also congratulated Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, wishing the Iranian people to overcome severe trials with dignity and stating that Moscow remains a true friend and reliable partner.

International Nowruz Day, established by the United Nations in 2010, is celebrated on March 21, marking the vernal equinox and the beginning of the new year for Iranian and Turkic peoples. In 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.