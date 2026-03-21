Ukrainian, US delegations to continue talks on March 22, Zelensky says

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Saturday’s meeting between Ukrainian and US negotiating teams is over, Vladimir Zelensky said, adding that consultations would continue on March 22.

"Our team is currently in America; a meeting took place today. The US was represented by [Special Presidential Envoy] Steve Witkoff and [Donald Trump’s son-in-law] Jared Kushner. <...> The teams will continue communicating tomorrow," he said in a video address posted on Telegram.

Zelensky said earlier that the Ukrainian delegation expected to get a clearer understanding of the dates for the next Ukraine-US-Russia meeting.