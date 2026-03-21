Ship disguised as broken vessel passed through Strait of Hormuz — agency

NEW YORK, March 21. /TASS/. A vessel identified as the ship Jamal managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is blocked by Iran, on March 20. In October 2025, the Jamal reportedly ran aground off the coast of India, the Bloomberg agency reported, citing ship tracking data.

According to its information, the Jamal first appeared on radar on March 13 in the Gulf of Oman, with its previous location remaining unknown. The vessel soon disappeared from radar and only turned its tracking beacons back on on March 20 in the Persian Gulf, after having broken through the blockade. The agency emphasized that the ship was last spotted off the southeastern coast of Iran.

It is noted that the vessel that broke through the Iranian blockade is disguised as a liquefied natural gas tanker.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel. Targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait was not closed, and that ships and tankers were not attempting to cross it for fear of attacks from both sides.