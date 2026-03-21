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Slovenia to engage armed forces in fuel transportation

Prime Minister Robert Golob noted that the country's authorities will introduce a limit for fuel purchases totaling 50 liters for individuals and 200 liters for legal entities

BELGRADE, March 22. /TASS/. The government of Slovenia will engage the national armed forces in fuel transportation inside the country, Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

"The government has engaged the Slovenian army. In other words, fuel will be delivered by road tankers of the Slovenian army and the servicemen will be engaged in transportation," Golob said, cited by the press service of the government.

Authorities will introduce a limit for fuel purchases totaling 50 liters for individuals and 200 liters for legal entities, the prime minister added.

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