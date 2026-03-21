Alliance between Russia, Tajikistan strengthens security in Central Asia — Putin

DUSHANBE, March 21. /TASS/. The development of strategic partnership and alliance relations between Moscow and Dushanbe is an important factor in strengthening security in Central Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in the congratulatory message to the leader of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of Nowruz, published by the press service of the head of the republic.

"I am confident that Russian-Tajik relations will continue to develop successfully in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is an important factor in strengthening security and stability in the Central Asian region," the Russian leader stated in his message.

Putin also wished Rahmon good health and success, and all citizens of Tajikistan well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Tajik Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, noted the high level of strategic partnership and alliance in relations between Tajikistan and the Russian Federation. In October 2025, Putin made a state visit to Tajikistan, and following negotiations with Rahmon, 16 new cooperation documents were signed, including a joint statement by the leaders of the two countries on deepening relations of strategic partnership and alliance.