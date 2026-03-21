WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has accused the European edition of Politico of attempting to worsen relations between Russia and the United States in a statement she posted on her X page.

"Politico Europe is a mouthpiece for the pro-war machine in Ukraine. They have no access to the White House or to any information regarding internal discussions or peace talks with Russia. Please disregard their attempts to increase tensions between Russia and the United States," Luna said. "This is not the first time we’ve caught them trying to orchestrate smear campaigns on behalf of war pimps in Europe," she added.

Earlier, Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev dismissed as fake a Politico report claiming he conveyed to the US Russia’s offer to stop sharing intelligence with Iran in exchange for canceling aid to Ukraine. He also thanked Luna for warning in advance about a massive campaign to spread fake news in the media aimed at undermining progress.

On March 11, Dmitriev held a meeting with representatives of the US administration in Florida. According to him, they discussed both promising projects that could contribute to the restoration of Russian-American relations and the current crisis in global energy markets.