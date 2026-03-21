Intensity of Israeli-US attacks on Iran to increase drastically — Israeli defense minister

TEL AVIV, March 21. /TASS/. The intensity of Israeli and US attacks on targets in Iran will increase significantly in the coming days, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has stated.

"The intensity of the attacks that the Israel Defense Forces and the American military will conduct against the Iranian regime and the infrastructure it relies on will significantly increase from the beginning of the week [the week in Israel starts on Sunday - TASS]," the minister said.

"The Israel Defense Forces are strong, and the Israeli home front is strong, and we will not stop until all military goals are achieved," Katz added as quoted by the Ynet portal.