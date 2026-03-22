China’s GDP to reach $25.39 bln in 2030 — PM

BEIJING, March 22. /TASS/. The Chinese economy is to reach 175 trillion yuan ($25.39 trillion at the current official rate) by 2030, Prime Minister Li Qiang said.

"We expect the total volume of the Chinese economy will reach 175 trillion yuan," he said.

According to the estimate of Chinese authorities, the annual GDP indicator of the country should grow by more than 30 trillion yuan ($4.35 trillion) during the 15th five-year period from 2026 to 2030, the prime minister noted. "It will open broader opportunities for deepening of trade and economic cooperation between China and other countries," Li added.