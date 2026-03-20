Trump admits possibility of quick end to operation against Iran

WASHINGTON, March 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has admitted the possibility of a quick end to the military operation against Iran.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to <…> Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page. He mentioned the destruction of the Islamic Republic’s missile capability, its defense industrial base, air force, navy, and air defense systems among the US’ goals. Furthermore, according to Trump, the US hopes to deprive Iran of the ability to acquire nuclear weapons, as well as provide protection "at the highest level" to its allies in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.