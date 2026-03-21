Israeli Air Force did not attack Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility — army source

TEL AVIV, March 21. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force did not attack the nuclear site in Iran’s Natanz, a source in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) told TASS.

"The IDF Air Force did not carry out a strike on the Natanz facility," the source said.

"We did not attack and we do not know who did it," the Ynet media outlet quoted an IDF spokesperson as saying. "We do not comment on American operations," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its Natanz nuclear site had been attacked.