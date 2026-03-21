Central Israel comes under new missile fire from Iran, explosions heard in Tel Aviv area

TEL AVIV, March 21. /TASS/. The central part of Israel has come under new missile fire from Iran.

An air alert was declared in many areas of the center of the country, with sirens sounding, including in Tel Aviv and its suburbs, a TASS correspondent reported. Following the sirens, a series of explosions were heard.

Shortly before this, the Israeli army warned that a new missile salvo had been fired from Iranian territory. This is the first air alert in Tel Aviv and its environs since the beginning of the day.