MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 668 fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the Russian military also downed 9 guided aerial bombs and struck Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces, hitting UAV control points and temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 areas.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that Ukrainian losses amounted to approximately 1,310 servicemen over the past day: up to 220 soldiers were eliminated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North, over 180 were eliminated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 190 were eliminated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, more than 370 were eliminated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, over 305 were eliminated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East and up to 45 were eliminated in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.