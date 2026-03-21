Consequences of US-Israeli aggression against Iran to last for long time — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The current US-Israeli aggression against Iran will lead to dire consequences, which will last for a long time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, although some say that this time, history is being repeated as a farce, "it’s far from being a farce." "What our American colleagues are doing together with the Israelis will have dire consequences, and its impact will last for a very long time," he pointed out in an interview with the OTR broadcaster.