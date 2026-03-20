Iran warns of possible attack on Ras al-Khaimah if UAE attacks its islands

RABAT, March 21. /TASS/. The Iranian military warned the United Arab Emirates that it would attack the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah if the UAE’s forces attacked the Abu Musa and Greater Tunb islands in the Persian Gulf, which are under the control of the Islamic Republic, according to a special statement by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

"We warn the UAE that if it attacks again the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian Armed Forces will subject Ras al-Khaimah to crushing blows," the statement reads.

The General Staff added that "it would attack the source of any aggression against the territory and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic."