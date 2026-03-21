Entrepreneur detained in Mordovia admits guilt in working for Ukraine — FSB

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The entrepreneur detained in Mordovia for registering over 1,000 SIM cards and 10 virtual stations for Ukraine’s military intelligence has admitted guilt, according to an FSB-released video.

"I provided assistance to citizens of Ukraine on a confidential basis," he said, adding that he provided access to virtual PBXs, SIM cards, and accounts registered with Russian operators.

The detainee said he understood his actions were illegal. "At first I was scared and refused. But later I agreed, because they explained to me that there was nothing illegal about it, only that the operator could block the numbers," he stated.

Earlier, The officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a 34-year-old resident of Mordovia on suspicion of high treason. According to the department’s public relations center, he registered over 1,000 SIM cards and 10 virtual stations with mobile operators on instructions from the military intelligence of Ukraine. All funds were transferred to the perpetrator via cryptocurrency wallets he created.

The investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Mordovia has initiated a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian criminal code (high treason in the form of other assistance). The suspect has been placed in custody by court order.