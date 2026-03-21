EU leaders no longer protect European interests, instead fulfill Ukraine’s demands — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 21. /TASS/. EU leaders have stopped protecting European interests and are instead defending Ukraine’s interests, supporting the continuation of the conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the CPAC conference in Budapest.

"Europe's interests are not currently a priority for Brussels, Ukraine is its priority. Brussels has stopped protecting the interests of Europeans, it is protecting Ukraine's interests and doing what Vladimir Zelensky wants," he said.

Orban accused Brussels of withholding EU funds and Ukraine of blocking oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to pressure Hungary. He vowed to fight against this and counted on victory in the April 12 parliamentary elections, stating, "We must win this fight, because it is important not only for Hungary but for all of Europe.".