Russian defense firm delivers regiment set of S-400 systems ahead of schedule

The official handover ceremony took place at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in the southern Astrakhan Region.

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s top brass has received the first regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems this year from Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer, the Company’s press office reported on Thursday.

"We have delivered the first regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ systems this year to the state customer ahead of schedule. The delivery/acceptance tests have passed successfully," the press office quoted Almaz-Antey CEO Yan Novikov as saying.

Upon its delivery to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the military hardware was tested at the proving ground where flyovers were carried out with the tracking of real air targets, in compliance with the customer’s requirements, the chief executive said.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.