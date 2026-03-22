Serious damage done to Iran’s power supply facilities in US, Israeli attacks — minister

TUNIS, March 22. /TASS/. Serious damage has been done to Iran’s electricity and water supplies facilities after the US and Israeli attacks, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Alibadi said.

"Vital water and power supply infrastructure has sustained serious damage as a result of terror attacks committed by the United States and Israel," the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the minister, attacks targeted "dozens of water supplies and desalination facilities and destroyed part of the strategic distribution grids."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said earlier that energy and fuel infrastructure facilities throughout the entire region will be Tehran’s legitimate targets if its power plants and infrastructure are hit.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.