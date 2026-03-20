Russian envoy dismisses report of Moscow proposing intelligence deal to US as fake news

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, has dismissed as fake news a foreign media report that Moscow allegedly proposed an intelligence deal to Washington.

Politico claimed earlier that "Moscow proposed a quid pro quo to the US under which the Kremlin would stop sharing intelligence information with Iran - such as the precise coordinates of US military assets in the Middle East - if the US ceased supplying Ukraine with intel about Russia."

"Fake," Dmitriev wrote in an X post, referring to the Politico report.