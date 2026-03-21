Moscow's envoy expects EU countries to join line for Russian energy

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. A major energy crisis will make European countries join the line for Russian supplies, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

He commented on an X post by economist Christophe Barraud, which listed the measures that EU countries are taking to contain rising energy prices, including measures tax cuts, subsidies for the population, price caps, and energy market reform.

The measures "will not alleviate the largest energy crisis ever. EU countries will soon try to join the queue for Russian energy. The line is long, and they will proudly stand at the end," Dmitriev wrote.