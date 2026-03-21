US leader says he hopes Orban ‘wins big’ in upcoming parliamentary election in Hungary

BUDAPEST, March 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the upcoming parliamentary elections, expressing hope that the Hungarian premier and his Fidesz party will achieve a significant victory.

"My best wishes to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who I am endorsing in this election," the US leader said in a video address to participants of the International Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) taking place in Budapest. "I hope he [Orban] wins, I hope he wins big, despite all of the attacks."

Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12. The ruling Fidesz party is engaged in a fierce pre-election battle with the opposition Tisza party, which is backed by the leadership of the European Union.