Iran warns of retaliatory strikes against US infrastructural facilities in Middle East

CAIRO, March 22. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces warned that they retaliate against US energy and infrastructural facilities in the region if Washington attacks power plants in the territory of Iran.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces.

"We say again: if the enemy attacks energy infrastructural facilities of Iran, we will strike against all the power and information infrastructural facilities and against technology center and desalination plants owned by the US in the Middle East," the military said, whose statement was on the air with the Iranian state television.

This warning was made amid threats of US President Donald Trump to destroy a number of power plants in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not completely opened for navigation in 48 hours.