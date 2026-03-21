Kiev should seek peace as Ukraine is weaker than Russia, says Hungarian official

BUDAPEST, March 21. /TASS/. Ukraine lags behind Russia in terms of military might so Kiev must understand that an early peace agreement is in its interests, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office, said .

"Russia’s army is several times larger than Ukraine’s, so a time will come when Ukraine will have to admit that it would benefit from peace," he pointed out at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest.

Gulyas believes that "most Ukrainians share this view" but don’t have a chance to make their voice heard in elections. "Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term has long expired but officials say they cannot hold elections because of the war," Gulyas noted.