Iran informs IAEA of strike on Natanz facility, no leaks recorded — statement

VIENNA, March 21. /TASS/. Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the strike by the United States and Israel on its nuclear facility in Natanz, no increase in radiation levels has been detected.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported," the agency said in a statement on social media X.

Earlier, the Tasnim agency reported that US and Israeli forces had attacked the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz, and no leaks of radioactive materials were recorded.

According to the publication, the strike was carried out on the morning of March 21. The nuclear energy organization of the Islamic Republic conducted measurements and reported that no spread of radiation contamination was detected. It was also noted that the lives and health of residents in adjacent areas are not threatened.