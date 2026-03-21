Iran confirms attack on Diego Garcia island with ballistic missiles

TEHRAN, March 21. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have confirmed that they launched two ballistic missiles towards the joint British-American base on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean, the Mehr agency reported.

According to its information, this launch demonstrates a "significant step" in the confrontation with the United States.

Other details are not provided. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US military sent an SM-3 missile to intercept one of them, but it was unclear whether the operation was successful.