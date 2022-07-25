Ukrainian hryvnia to be dropped in Kherson region

KHERSON, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian hryvnia, whose exchange rate continues to decline, will be removed from circulation in the Kherson region, leaving only the Russian ruble, Deputy Head of the military-civilian administration of the region Kirill Stremousov told TASS on Monday.

"The hryvnia will be progressively removed from circulation in the Kherson region, and we will have just the ruble," he said, adding that the Ukrainian currency continues to fall in value, making it unappealing to the population and to businesses.

Last week, the National Bank of Ukraine adjusted the official exchange rate of the hryvnia, lowering it by 25% from 29.2 hryvnia per dollar to 36.56 hryvnia. As Stremousov noted, the National Bank of Ukraine is completely dependent on the US Federal Reserve System and does not make independent decisions, including on issues regarding the national currency exchange rate.

Since May 23, a dual-currency zone has been operating in the Kherson region, with the ruble circulating alongside the hryvnia. Initially, the exchange rate was set at 2 rubles for 1 hryvnia. Later, the hryvnia exchange rate was lowered by 50 kopecks to 1.5 rubles.

The Kherson region is located in the south of Ukraine, bordering on the Republic of Crimea. In mid-March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the region was under the complete control of Russian troops. At the end of April, a civil-military administration was formed in the region. The authorities of the region have declared their desire to join the Russian Federation.