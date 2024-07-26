Russian defense minister inspects troops in Leningrad military district

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has checked the training process of servicemen in the Leningrad military district and talked to contract servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has checked the organization of combat training at one of the testing grounds in the Leningrad military district," the agency said.

The top military official was familiarized with practical courses on training tank crews, guiding drones, artillery control, sniper training and others. Belousov has also bestowed state awards on the servicemen who distinguished themselves during the special military operation.

Following the ceremony, the defense minister talked to the officers and soldiers, discussing the prospects of establishing a training center at that proving ground and the issues of increasing the effectiveness of the learning process.